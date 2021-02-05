Gregory S. Sanders NORTHFIELD — Gregory Scott Sanders, 67, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, after a short illness, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was born in Northfield on April 28, 1953, the son of Lynn and Betty (Kimball) Sanders. Greg was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1971. Greg served two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and continued his service for an additional five years with the Vermont Army National Guard. He married Audrey Remus in Northfield on Oct. 5, 1991. Greg worked for TDS Telecom in Northfield for 40 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed doing yardwork with Doug Drury for his lawn care business. Greg was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting, bonfire picnics with family and friends and being in the outdoors. He loved the tranquility and freedom of riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and equally enjoyed tending their veggie and flower gardens with his wife, Audrey. Greg had a heart of gold and wore his heart in his smile. He was a family man, loved his bride, kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews with his whole heart. He was easy to love and possessed a great sense of humor. Survivors include his wife, Audrey Sanders of Northfield; his father, Lynn Sanders of Northfield; four children, Justin Babcock of Fort Lewis, Washington, Jamie Sanders, Mary Ellen Sanders, Heather Babcock, all of Northfield; his sister, Margaret Dodge and her husband, Richard, of Northfield; sister-in-law, Carol Sanders of Northfield; four grandchildren, Celina Torres, Tre Torres, Delia Babcock, Jonha Babcock; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Sanders; and brother, Gary Sanders. A graveside service is being planned for this spring in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
