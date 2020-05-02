Gregory A. Lemay BARRE — Gregory A. Lemay, 53, of Sixth Street passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home. Born Aug. 13, 1966, in Montpelier, he was the son of Richard A. and Sylvia (Norris) Lemay. He attended Berlin Elementary School and later joined the U.S. Army in 1985 serving in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1989. Following his Army service, he made his home locally in Washington, Barre Town and Barre City and enjoyed playing the guitar. Survivors include his stepbrother, Donald Perkins of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and four cousins, Edward, William, Sylvia and Clark Combs; as well as his longtime friend, William Walters of Cabot. He was predeceased by his parents. A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center in the fall. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 215 North Main St., White River Junction, VT 05001. The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.