Gregory A. Hood ESSEX JCT — Gregory A. Hood, 68, of Railroad Avenue passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in the Select Specialty Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Born on January 29, 1955, in Barre, he was the son of John C. and Beverly (Jones) Hood, Sr. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. After high school, he completed various training and skill building classes. Greg’s marriage to Vicki Hebert produced one son, Jarod Bresett. After their divorce, Greg married (and later divorced) Heidi Jackman. They had one son, Damien Hood. An avid learner, Greg was always honing his skills until he earned the degree of Master Auto Mechanic. He was employed by Midstate Dodge Chrysler for over 20 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed creating and making unique jewelry; attending Norwich University hockey games; he and his son Damien enjoyed Redneck Lawnmower Racing as “Team Hood”; and as a “Harley Man”, he loved riding his motorcycles. Survivors include his life partner and best friend, Sarah J. Meier, his sons Jarod Bresett and his wife, Misty; and Damien Hood and his partner Meranda Smith; his grandsons Austin and Carson Bresett and Michael Hood; his stepson Chris O’Neil and his step-grandson Wyatt Grout; his mother Beverly Hood; his siblings Gail Bessette; Jean Perrigo and her husband, Michael; John Hood and his wife, Diane; and Marla Hood as well as four nieces and four nephews. He was predeceased by his father John Hood, Sr. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Washington. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090, or www.aspca.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.