Greg “Duke” Forcier MONTPELIER — Greg G. “Duke” Forcier, 73, died peacefully on May 4, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends, after a brief illness. He was born on Sept. 3, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Francis and Mary Patricia Forcier. He was the youngest of three children. He had a Catholic education and in 1952, his family moved to Connecticut. In Duke’s early years, he enjoyed traveling to Europe and exploring the world. Some of his favorite years he referred to as his “Hippie Years.” During that time, he attended numerous concerts, including the original Woodstock in 1969. In 1972, Duke settled in Orwell, Vermont. He started his own painting and tiling business called “Duke’s Decorating.” He married Joanne and had two children. In 1994, Duke moved to Montpelier, Vermont, where he continued his business and expanded it to own and operate Blouin’s Paint and Flooring for 14 years. He was proud to have been self-employed his entire career. When Duke retired, he volunteered for the VA, driving veterans to White River Junction for health care appointments. He was also a proud blood donor of over six gallons. Duke was a fierce proponent of equal rights and believed deeply in equitable access to health care, education and housing. Like any good “hippie,” he could often be spotted at rallies and protests on the State House lawn. He was a supporter of local schools and donated to scholarship funds and basket raffles. Duke was passionate about gardening and music. His yard was always in bloom with some perennial and in his house, there was always music playing. A few of his favorites were the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and the Doors. He was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed war, history and sports books. He was a great lover of sports and a terrific supporter of local youth sports. When his children were young, he coached innumerable sports teams in town and organized funds from local businesses to support the programs. He followed college and professional teams. His favorite college teams were the University of Connecticut and Notre Dame. His favorite professional teams were the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and the New England Patriots. His all-time favorite team was any team his children or granddaughters played on; he would travel several hours one way to watch a Forcier play in a tee-ball game. In the summer, Duke’s favorite outdoor activity was golf. He tried to play at least two days a week and was a member of the Northfield Country Club. Duke was an enthusiastic and loving grandfather. From Halloween to Valentine’s Day, he could be counted on to send his granddaughters cards and goodies, had a passion for Lego-building that he shared with them, and gave wonderful hugs. Survivors include his son, Dan Forcier and his wife, Laura, and their daughters, Margaret and Adelaide, of Castleton, Vermont; his daughter, Emily Guertin and her husband, Adam, and their daughters, Chloe and Daphne, of Hartford, Connecticut; and their mother, Joanne Hornbeck, of Orwell, Vermont. A celebration of life will be held in Montpelier at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy at preserve.nature.org (Memorial Donation).
