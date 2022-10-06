Grace F. Lee MORETOWN — Grace Francise Lee, 91, passed away on Saturday October 1, 2022, at the Our House Residential Care Home in Rutland. Born in Waterbury on January 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Fred C. and Elizabeth (Duprey) Abare. On September 6, 1949, she married Roland Lee in Moretown, Roland predeceased Grace on December 6, 1996. Grace graduate of Waterbury High School, in the class of 1949. In her early she was a housewife and mother. She worked at the Demeritt Company in Waterbury making clothespins and in Montpelier also making clothespins. Grace also cared for many of her extended family members, nieces, and nephews. Grace enjoyed traveling, just going out and getting lost, square dancing, crocheting, walking, and collecting rocks, puzzles, reruns on tv and a good chocolate milk shake. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, April Trepto, of Moretown; her 2 grandchildren Sasha A. Elwell, of Moretown and Shane Elwell, of Warren; 4 great grandchildren, Anthony “Tony” Wood, Dustin “Dusty” Wood, Erin Elwell, Ethan Elwell; 4 great-great grandchildren Dustin Lang Jr., Dexter Howard, Adrienne Grace, Shalyn Pashall; 1 brother, Richard Abare, of Greensboro, and 1 sister Marie Carri, of Soddy- Daisy TN. As well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family; she is predeceased by 9 siblings, Ruby Dalley, Jerome Abare, Fredrick Abare, Clara Pratt, Pauline Abare, Oneline Morin, Cornie Hough, Dorothy Green, Robert Abare. A graveside service celebrating the life of Grace F. Lee will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury, on Saturday October 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Moretown Fire Department. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
