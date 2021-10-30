Grace E. Piro BARRE — Grace E. Piro, 98, a long-time resident of Veeder Avenue passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Mayo Rehabilitation in Northfield. Born on April 26, 1923, in East Montpelier, she was the daughter of Ivon and Ruth (Converse) Carr. She attended elementary school in East Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. On Jan. 13, 1950, she married Joseph Piro in Northfield. Following their marriage, they made their home in Montpelier and Bedford, NH before settling in Barre where they resided for 65 years. Grace was employed in the office of various insurance companies throughout her life. She was a member of the Hedding Methodist Church. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family and friends — she was an avid reader, card and game player. She also enjoyed entertaining and making sure that her guests had a meal to eat. Survivors include her four children, Cindy (Mike) Smorgans; Janet (Bill) Lide; Jo-Ann “Spooky” Buzzi; and Mike (Jeanne) Piro; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren as well as her beloved niece Judy Raymond. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph Piro and four siblings. The Piro family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Mayo Rehabilitation for the great end of life care that she received while a resident there and before that for the care she received from the staff at the Gardens in Williamstown. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hedding Methodist Church, 40 Washington Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, VT 05158 or to the Hedding Methodist Church, 40 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
