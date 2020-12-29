Gordon Titus Grant SOUTH RYEGATE — Gordon Titus Grant of South Ryegate, Vermont, passed away at Grafton County Nursing Home on Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 84, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gordon was born on Oct. 11, 1936, in Barre, Vermont, to Marion Anstice Titus and Walter Hackett Grant. He lived in Chelsea, Vermont, for the majority of his childhood, growing up on the West Hill with his sister and three brothers. It was there that he learned how to make do with very little, fix almost anything that was broken, or invent a new tool to get a job done. He loved to work on equipment, especially motors, and spent his spare time tinkering. In his early years, he enjoyed deer and partridge hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956. During his four-year enlistment, he served time in Japan. After active duty, he returned to Barre, Vermont. On March 4, 1960, he married Annie Svarfvar of Chelsea and they had four daughters. He worked at Cooley Construction and Kelly Construction before joining UPS in 1972. He worked for UPS as a driver for 25 years. His delivery routes were mostly rural and he drove hundreds of miles delivering packages. He always had a smile when he greeted people and he took pride in getting the job done. Snowstorms and hazardous back roads never deterred him, often wading thru the snow of unplowed driveways to deliver the package. After retiring from UPS, Gordie worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a backup rural carrier until the age of 76. After retiring in 2012, he spent his time cutting firewood to heat his home. Mornings were for work around the property and afternoons were spent driving around the back roads of Vermont, revisiting many of the beautiful areas that he traveled through while on the job with UPS. Gordon was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Gerald Grant. Gordon is survived by his partner of 25 years, Pamela Connors of South Ryegate; his children, Lisa Rezaee and her husband, Yadi, of Derry, New Hampshire, Laurie Tatro and her husband, Mark, of Barre, Vermont, Deborah Ordway and her husband, Cal, of Jericho, Vermont, and Susan Grant and her husband, Jason Adams, of Waterbury, Vermont. Grandchildren include Michael Rezaee and his wife, Charlotte Ward, Daniel Rezaee, Catherine Ordway and Ava Adams; and one great-grandson, Oliver Rezaee. He is also survived by his siblings, Leon Grant and his wife, Sandria, of Bradenton, Florida, Arthur Grant of Vergennes, Vermont, and Beverly Casey of Barre, Vermont; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held in the spring. A private message of sympathy can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home of Chelsea, Vermont, are handling the arrangements.
