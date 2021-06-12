Gordon T. Grant SOUTH RYEGATE — The graveside service with military honors for Gordon T. Grant, 84, who died Dec. 21, 2020, will be at noon Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Chelsea West Hill Cemetery in Chelsea, preceded by a calling time beginning at 11 a.m. at Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT RT 110, Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.