Gordon "Sandy" Riddell CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Gordon Alexander "Sandy" Riddell passed away peacefully in his sleep Jan. 16, 2022. Sandy Riddell was born in Barre, Vermont, on March 16, 1939. Sandy attended South Barre Grade School and went on to Spaulding High School graduating with the Class of 1957. His love for flying began early on and he received his pilot's license while a senior in high school. He attended Wesleyan University, graduated from Babson College in 1961, returned to Vermont and became a member of the Vermont Air National Guard. In 1962, he entered a year-long pilot training program at Craig AFB, Selma, Alabama. Sandy spent the next six months at F-102 Interceptor flight training at Perrin AFB, Sherman, Texas, at which time he became a 2nd Lt. and received the silver wings of a rated jet pilot. Honoring his promise to return to the Vermont Air National Guard in Burlington, Sandy spent 1961 to 1987 flying various missions for them, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He spent five years with GE Aircraft Engines training pilots in countries of Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. In 1992, Sandy started ground school training for pilots from various U.S. airlines. In 1995, Sandy married Jean Kennedy (a high school classmate), retired and enjoyed motorhome travel all over the USA, Canada and Mexico. He never tired of playing the bagpipes at the various stops he made and also entertained at sing-a-longs with his ukulele. Sandy was a great individual who always had a smile on his face, cheerful outlook, and an engaging personality. Sandy and Jean purchased a home in the golf course community of Mission Royale in Casa Grande, Arizona, the end of 2020. He was laid to rest with full military honors in the Columbarium at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
