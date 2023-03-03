Gordon S. Murphy WILLIAMSTOWN — Gordon Sanders Murphy, 89, of Circle Street passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Born on October 25, 1933, in Barre, he was the son of Earlwood and Lona (Sanders) Murphy. He attended local elementary school and graduated from Williamstown High School. On October 24, 1959, he married Jeannine Larocque in Williamstown and where they made their home following their marriage. Gordon met Jeannine at a dance, and she was impressed as he was very good at the jitterbug, waltzing and square dancing. In addition to his dancing skills, he also wrote wonderful love letters to Jeannine while he was in the service. Gordon was a self-employed carpenter. Upon his retirement, he and Jeannine enjoyed spending their winters in Florida. In his spare time, he enjoyed keeping his yard nice and tidy as well as travelling with Jeannine – on one trip they stuck their toes in the Pacific Ocean. He was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox and loved deer hunting. Gordon was blessed with an awesome sense of humor that he used to connect with others. Survivors include his wife Jeannine Murphy, and his granddaughters Alyssa Murphy and Valerie Greene as well as his sister Erlene MacDonald and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sons Larry and Glenn Murphy and his brother Gerald Murphy. Family and friends may call on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Interment will take place in the Village Cemetery in Williamstown at a date and time to be announced. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
