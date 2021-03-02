Gordon P. Johnson WATERBURY CENTER — Gordon P. Johnson of Waterbury Center, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2021, in Berlin at the Central Vermont Medical Center, at the age of 90. Gordon was born on June 6, 1930, in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce M. Clapp; and his longtime companion, Ruth Connolly of Duxbury, Vermont. He leaves his three children, Paul Johnson and his wife, Debby, of Houston, Texas; Carolyn Villa and her husband, Mark, of Alameda, California; and Jeffrey Johnson and his wife, Suzanne, of Concord, Massachusetts. He is survived by six grandchildren, Robert Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Chelsea Johnson, Matthew Villa and Allie Villa. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by his sister, Muriel C. Dahlstrom of Worcester, Massachusetts, and his brother, Wallace A. Johnson of Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Gordon was raised in the predominantly Swedish area of Quinsigamond Village in Worcester and attended Worcester North High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. Following college and his time serving our country in the Army during the Korean War, Gordon began his career at American Optical in Worcester. He subsequently worked at U.S. Steel, BF Goodrich, and ended as president of Deerfield Polyurethane. His extensive time at BF Goodrich resulted in many lifelong friendships. He married Joyce and together, they raised their three children in Grafton, Massachusetts. Gordon was a strong believer in the adage of “work hard and play hard” and when not doing chores (“puttering around” as he liked to say), he could be found taking the family skiing, golfing, to many Boston pro sporting events, fishing, camping and many other outdoor activities. Highlights were family ski memberships throughout New England, and the wonderful memories on the water at his beloved Lake Singletary in Sutton, Massachusetts. Following the sudden passing of Joyce in 1992, Gordon settled into life in Waterbury Center, Vermont, where he spent time taking care of his beautiful property, playing bridge and becoming a Gold Life Master, organizing Sunday “Big-eaters” events, catching more than his share of trout, dining at every restaurant in the Stowe area, and playing golf with his great friends. It was in Waterbury that he met his longtime companion, Ruth. They enjoyed many years of traveling, dining out and socializing over the last 25 years till her passing in January of this year. Gordon had a wonderful ability to stay in touch with friends and family. A relationship with Gordon was something to be treasured and he would go out of his way to stay in contact with a visit or a call. It was Gordon who organized yearly family gatherings on Lake Singletary, bought Swedish treats at Helen’s Bakery for old friends no longer in the area, and made sure to check-in with anyone not doing well or needing someone to talk to. Over the last 30 years, Gordon become known in the family as simply Gramps. He was the ultimate grandfather who cherished conversations and information on his six grandchildren. He taught them wonderful life lessons, attended as many events as he could, and relished all the time he was able to spend with them. Not only did his life lessons include the value of hard work, being trustworthy, living life with class, taking time to smell the roses, but he also taught them that every meal should end with dessert and coffee. In memory of Gordon, we will not forget that friends and family are what is important in life and take the time to reach out and stay in touch. Gatherings to celebrate his life are expected in Massachusetts and Vermont in the summer of 2021 as conditions allow. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Vermont Foodbank (https://www.vtfoodbank.org/). Remembrances can be posted at www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.