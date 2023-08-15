Gordon H. Boomhower TAMPA, FL — Gordon H. Boomhower passed away on March 22, 2023 in Tampa Florida at age 85. Gordon "Boom" was born in Barre Vermont on September 26, 1937, the son of Howard Boomhower and Phyllis (Morse) Boomhower. His early years were spent in the Marshfield area, moving to Wells River in 1950 and graduating from Wells River High School in 1955. After working in construction for several years he found his "home" at Ryegate Paper Mill where he worked for 37 years, retiring in 1999. After retirement he worked at concrete testing and for Murray Enterprises. On October 14, 1961 he married Carlene Dunn of East Ryegate. A marriage which lasted 61 years. Boom enjoyed hunting, camping and NASCAR. His camping trips brought him many new and lasting friendships. In 2000 he ventured off to Florida where he spent several winters as a "snow bird" eventually buying a home in Zephyrhills. Survivors include his wife Carlene, daughters Melissa Therrien and husband Richard, Beth Wyman and husband Kevin. Grandsons Cody Wyman and wife Megan, and Logan Wyman. Two great grandchildren, Bryson and Brooke. Two sisters in law, Bessie Choate and husband Carroll, and Barbara Vance, and their families. Graveside services will be held at the Groton Vermont Village Cemetery on Saturday, August 19th at 2:00 pm with a gathering of friends and family at the Groton Town Hall following the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.