Gordon C. Holt PLAINFIELD — Gordon C. Holt, 81, of Maple Hill, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his home. Born on Oct. 16, 1939, in Montpelier, he was the son of Warren and Helen (Harvey) Holt. He attended elementary school in Marshfield and graduated from Marshfield High School. Following graduation, he made his home in Plainfield. Gordon was employed in the maintenance department at Goddard College doing everything from carpentry to electrical to plumbing. He was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church. Gordon was a motorcycle enthusiast – he loved everything about motorcycles; and he also loved his two granddaughters and his two cats and enjoyed spending time at his camp on Peacham Pond. Survivors include his daughter, Lori Burkart and her husband, Rob, of Plainfield; his son, Ronnie Holt, of Plainfield; his grandchildren, Jade Burkart and her fiancé, Matt Cotter, of Watertown, Massachusetts, and Haille Sanderson and her husband, Cody, of Lanesborough, Massachusetts; his longtime friends, Cito Hardy, Kevin Rand, Bob Modica, Albert St. Cyr, Kathleen Ponder, and the Bailey family, as well as Jim and Harriet Rigg, of Barefoot Bay, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family, in the Plain-Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
