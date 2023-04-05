Gordon A. Murray COLCHESTER — Gordon Alan Murray, 83, a longtime Orange resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on August 11, 1939, in Montpelier, to Chauncey and Agnes Murray. He attended high school and vocational building trades school in Framingham, MA. In 1973, he married Bonnie Murray in the First Presbyterian Church in Barre. Following their marriage, they made their home in Orange and enjoyed many wonderful years together. Gordon and Bonnie ran an auto body shop in Orange for 30 years while raising their three sons. He also worked for Bombardier Corporation and Northern Power where he made lifelong friendships. Gordon was a life member of the Moose Club, and the Canadian Club and in his spare time, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, their family pets, and friends always helping with all projects he could. He enjoyed traveling, camping, RVing, card games, attending sports events, fishing, and deer hunting. Survivors include his children Douglas Murray and his life partner, Rhenee Placey of Orange, VT and Joey Murray of Richardson, TX; his grandchildren Jessica Murray of Burlington, VT; Douglas Murray, Jr. and his wife, Danielle of Barre, VT; Kayla Murray of Old Town, FL; and Jodi Murray of St. Petersburgh, FL, as well as his great-grandson Levi Murray. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Scott Murray and his wife, Deborah; his granddaughter Laura Murray; and his brothers Chauncey, Garth, Rodmund and Kenneth Murray. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. Interment will be held in the fall at the East Corinth New Cemetery at the convenience of the family. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont, 431 Pine Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
