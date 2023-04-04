Gordon A. Murray COLCHESTER — Gordon A. Murray, 85, a longtime Orange resident, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Colchester. A service to honor and celebrate Gordon’s life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
