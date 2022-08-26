Glyndora Harpin “Let your spirit take flight, freedom awaits you…” NORTHFIELD — Glynny passed on August 23, 2022 after battling dementia for several years, with a rapid decline in recent months. Glynny was born on October 19, 1957 in Montpelier, Vermont to Glyndon and Doris (Ryan) Jenne. She spent all of her life in central and southern Vermont. Glynny is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dawna Jenne of Marlow, NH, Kathy & Christopher Tracy of Zachary, LA, and Michael & Ashley Lafirira of Woodbury, VT, her two sisters and their spouses Laurie & Cliff Dodge and Corylinn Jenne, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and an infant brother. Glynny was a hard worker and a wonderful provider to her children. She was very compassionate and would help others wherever she could. Glynny was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star in Brattleboro, VT for many years, holding the role of Worthy Matron for several years. She enjoyed spending time in her gardens, with her family, with her animals, and birdwatching. She especially loved hummingbirds and cardinals. She enjoyed cooking and baking throughout her life. Glynny was talented at needlework and also made beautiful blankets for many family members. You would most likely find a bag of Tootsie rolls in her craft basket as well. In her younger years, she was a member of Future Farmers of America and had a pet cow named Brown Sugar, who she would let in the house, much to her mother's chagrin. Services will be held at Guare & Sons,Barber & Lanier Funeral Home, 30 School Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 am. Special thanks to the staff and residents at Four Seasons Care Home for taking good care of Glynny and loving her as their own. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a local community organization of your choice. https://act.alz.org
