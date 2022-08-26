Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.