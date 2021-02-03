Gloria (Tremblay) MacDonald BARRE — Gloria Diana (Tremblay) MacDonald, 79, of Rockingham, North Carolina, a former resident of Barre and Waterbury, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Richmond Hospice Haven. Born on Jan. 7, 1942, in Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Alexander and Barbara (Hull) Tremblay. Gloria grew up in East Barre and lived in Vermont until moving to North Carolina in 1998. She and her husband, James MacDonald, had been residents of Rockingham since 2008, although they still enjoyed family summers at Harvey’s Lake in West Barnet, Vermont. Gloria’s working years were spent in health care. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for various hospitals and home health agencies in both Vermont and North Carolina. She was of the Catholic faith and she enjoyed knitting and making things for her family. Survivors include her husband of almost 57 years, James MacDonald; her daughter, Terri Steele and her husband, Brooke, of Middlesex, Vermont; her son, James George MacDonald and his wife, Celine, of Barre, Vermont; two grandchildren, Brayden Steele and Jada MacDonald; her sister, Jean Marie Sjoquist of Port Charlotte, Florida; her brothers, Russell Tremblay and his wife, Debbie, of Graniteville, Vermont, and Roger Tremblay and his wife, Joanne, of Websterville, Vermont; her sisters-in-law, Yvonne Tremblay and Sandy Tremblay; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Ronald and David Tremblay; her sister and brother-in-law, Rita Jean and Joe Suyemoto; and a brother-in-law, Merv Sjoquist. The service to honor and celebrate Gloria’s life will be held in the spring in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Lower Websterville at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
