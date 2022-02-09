Gloria Stone BARRE — Gloria Stone, 94, of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Nov. 9, 1927, in Barre, she was the daughter of Alfredo and Aurelia (Vanetti) Cristofoletti. Gloria attended Barre City elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1945. On Nov. 19, 1949, she married Marshall Stone and had 70 wonderful years together residing in Barre. Marshall passed away in December of 2019. Gloria was employed as a bookkeeper for the former Perry Automobile Co. and later, was a longtime employee with Gable Auto Paint and Supplies until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of the St. Monica’s Catholic Church and a life member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Camping, vacationing in Maine and traveling to Italy were her special interests. In addition, she enjoyed preparing traditional Italian meals and baking her delicious desserts. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her daughters, Linda LeRoy and her husband, John, of Barre, Vermont, Donna Gagnon and her husband, Rejean, also of Barre; and her son, Alan Stone and his wife, Julieta, of Hudson, New Hampshire; her six grandchildren, Heather Douglas, Tammi Marocco, Heidi Davies, Kimberly Farnum, Stephanie Stone and Britney Stone; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Angie Ailes, and her brother, Paul Cristofoletti. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in Hope Cemetery at a date and time to be announced in the spring. Per Gloria’s wishes, there are no calling hours. Gloria and her family would like to thank everyone who has been so supportive and shown such compassion during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT; or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or to a charity of one’s individual preference. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
