Gloria (Rozell) Watkins CABOT — Mrs. Gloria J. (Rozell) Watkins, 75, of Cabot, Vermont, died peacefully May 30, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Nov. 5, 1946, the daughter of Thomas and Doris Rozell, of Odessa, New York. Raised on a rural hilltop, the only girl amongst three brothers. She graduated from Odessa-Montour Central High School in 1964. She met the love of her life, Dale Watkins, while working at Westinghouse in 1970. They married Oct. 8, 1977, in Horseheads, New York, and moved their family to Cabot in 1988. She worked for 30 years in health care as a Licensed Nursing Assistant, caring for the elderly. She was especially interested in the care of those suffering with Alzheimer's. She enjoyed doo-wop music, cooking, researching family genealogy, her various collections, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the United Church of Cabot. She is survived by her husband, Dale, of Cabot; daughter, Amber, of Montpelier; son, Stephen, his wife, Sarah, and their three children, Mathew, Cassidy and Samuel, of Marshfield; brothers, Thomas Rozell and Kevin Rozell, both of New York state. She was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Mawhiney; and nephew, Randy Mawhiney. No services will be held at this time.
