Gloria R. Stroutsos RANDOLPH — Gloria R Stroutsos passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side at The Windover House on Aug. 2, 2021. Gloria was born Jan. 19, 1928, in Barre, daughter of Joseph and Jennie (Abuisi) Saliba. She was a graduate of the former St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier, class of 1946. On Oct. 3, 1953, she married Raymond Stroutsos in St. Monica Church. They lived many years in Michigan with their three children before moving to Randolph. Memorable times were her trips to Seattle to visit family, fun loving family vacations on the Oregon coast and Maine, her son Gary’s (world flute master) concerts, traveling abroad and throughout the United States. She enjoyed music, dancing, New York City Broadway shows, cards, casinos, bowling, and volunteer work. Gloria was an avid golfer and former member of Montague Golf Club in Randolph. She played in many weekly State Days, was Ladies Club representative two separate times and served on the board of directors. Her family remained the most important and leaves behind her son, Gary Stroutsos and wife Alice, of Seattle; daughters, Cathy Stroutsos and husband Paul of Florida, Lori Grant and husband Mark of Randolph; beloved grandchildren, Justin Grant and wife Erika, Kristen (Grant) Richards and husband Jesse, Erin (Fullam) Rittenhouse and husband Travis, Cory Fullam, and wife Laurina, Mia Stroutsos and Zachary Stroutsos -- all whom she loved dearly. She was blessed with great grandchildren, Noah, Sawyer, Noella, Beau, Mackenzey and Hannah. Survivors also include two sisters, Rita Portalupi of New Hampshire, and Mary Perreault of Barre; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her parents and her brother William Saliba predeceased her. There will be no calling hours upon her request. A celebration of her life will be held later at the family’s convenience. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. “We love you more Gigi.” Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com
