Gloria Pilini Miller MONTPELIER — Gloria Catherine Pilini‘s circle of life began in Montpelier on Sept. 10, 1926, and came to a close as Gloria Pilini Miller there on March 14, 2022. At the core of Gloria’s 95 years of living were her family and friends. She entered family life as a daughter to James and Idea Pilini. Marrying Evan Miller in 1947, she became a devoted, loving wife until his passing in 2000. Three children joined her circle of living (Deb, Brent, and Todd) then expanded later to her son-in-law (Bob Burke), daughter-in-law (Dorothy Salvato), grandchildren (Caroline Burke and husband Kevin Gay, and William Burke) and her two great-grandchildren (Veronica and “Teddy” Gay). Gloria’s friends were many and treasured. From lifelong friendships in her childhood attending Montpelier schools, through her Middlebury College years, during her over 52 years of married life and beyond, she easily formed these lasting connections. “Glo” thoroughly enjoyed transforming her house into a welcoming home and cultivating her numerous, varied interests along the way. Cooking, reading, antiquing, picture taking, piano playing, gardening, bridge playing, dancing, and walking (especially each summer in Saco, Maine) are naming just a few. Her Energizer-Bunny approach in all areas of her life translated into an organized, committed, work ethic. She was a longtime bookkeeper for her dad in his Montpelier business and for her family at home. Gloria also shared that energy and participation with many organizations, groups, clubs and a lifetime Bethany Church membership. Memories of Glo include her strength and resilience, as well as her generous, caring nature and keen sense of humor. Donations in her name can be made to any one of her favorites: American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. As per her wishes, a memorial service will be private, and a celebration of her life will be at a later date. “Glow, little Glo … glimmer, glimmer” … to the end.
