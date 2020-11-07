Gloria Newton BARRE — Gloria Newton, 94, a longtime resident of Highland Avenue, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Lincoln House, with her family at her bedside. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Berlin Corner Cemetery in Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Berlin, P.O. Box 1157, Montpelier, VT 05601. A full obituary will be published in a later edition. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
