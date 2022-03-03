Gloria (McQuesten) Washburne MONTPELIER — Gloria (McQuesten) Washburne, 81, of Heaton Woods Montpelier, passed peacefully, with family by her side, following a brief illness. Gloria was the first-born child of Helen (Clough) and Archie B. McQuesten, She was born in 1940 in Montpelier where she lived most of her life; graduating from Montpelier High School and Vermont College. Gloria had worked many jobs, one which she was most proud of was as the head secretary for two Vermont governors, Gov. F. Ray Keyser and Gov. Philip Hoff. Other jobs included working various support positions in the Montpelier School District and as office administrator for the Vermont Association for Mental Health. Even more important than any job to Gloria was her volunteer and advocacy work. She worked tirelessly advocating for the education and rights of people with disabilities, as well as serving as a foster parent, and a court-appointed educational surrogate and guardian ad litem. She will also be remembered for some unusual hobbies and pastimes, including juggling, square dancing and woodcarving. Gloria is survived by her son, Todd Washburne, of Marshfield; her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Kevin Toomey, of Berne, New York; grandchildren, Cailyn and Quinn Toomey; and her brother, Gary McQuesten (Karen), of Plainfield. Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ben Washburne, her parents, and sister, Linda McQuesten, all from Montpelier. A memorial service will be held at Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier on Monday, March 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Vermont.
