Gloria D. Lewis WILLIAMSTOWN — Gloria D. Lewis, 80, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 10, 2020, at her home with her daughter, Beverly, granddaughter, Danyell, and grandson, Ryan, who have been by her side through her long battle with Alzheimer's. Born on July 21, 1940, in Randolph, Vermont, to Joseph and Ruth Dumont, Gloria attended and graduated from Randolph High School in 1958. Gloria married Wayne Flint in 1958. Together, they had four children before divorcing in 1969. On June 9, 1979, Gloria married the love of her life, Carlyle O. Lewis Sr., in Connecticut where they lived until 1992 when they moved back to Vermont and made their home in Williamstown. Gloria enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, camping, NASCAR, baseball and football. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers. She enjoyed knitting, jigsaw puzzles, cribbage, canasta, Yahtzee/kismet, country music and dancing. She was well-known for her baking “Gloria’s Goodies” which she sold at farmers markets in Chelsea, Montpelier, Waterbury, Vermont, and Orford, New Hampshire. Gloria enjoyed spending time at camp (Groton Forest Road Campground) this summer with her daughter, Bev, along with family and friends. Gloria’s 80th birthday was a surprise to her at camp. It made her happy to see the people from the campground. She loved the bonfires, as she called them, that we had at camp and at home. Gloria was a 22-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #10 in Barre, Vermont. Gloria was employed at Gallagher Lumber as the office manager and bookkeeper, before becoming a cashier at Hannaford’s (formerly Howard’s Market) where she worked until retiring to stay home full time and care for her husband with Parkinson’s. Gloria leaves behind her devoted daughter and caregiver, Beverly Flint of Williamstown, daughter, Bonnie Flint, and son, Mark Flint of Vermont; stepchildren, Melissa Holt (Travis) of Massachusetts, and Frank Lewis (Kristyn) of Connecticut; grandchildren, Tracy Reed, Kimberly Flood (Craig), Ryan Cote, Danyell Flood (Johnny), Bennett and Mikagen Stone, Ozric and Ziah Flint, Christopher and Stefanee Holt, McKenzie and Emma Lewis, and Jacob Lewis; great-grandchildren, Malorie Smith, Landen Reed, Shaymus, Kylis and Bryer Flood, Michael Cote, Naomi Richardson, Reilly Bradley, and Logan, Levi and Ninoshka Holt. Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Carlyle O. Lewis Sr.; Wayne Flint (ex-husband); Joseph and Ruth Dumont (parents); Beverly Chartier (sister); Dawn Marie Flint (daughter); Jennifer Perkins (granddaughter); Carlyle O. Lewis Jr. (stepson); and Gordon Flood (son-in-law). A special thank you goes out to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice team, Amanda Shiverick, Bonnie Breer, Gwen, Jim and Diana, and the many others. Special thank you to Kate Reilly Fitzpatrick from Central Vermont Council on Aging for their care and kindness. We would also like to thank Tammy Mattote. Gloria would go for a day now and then. She enjoyed going to Tammy’s to do special projects, playing games, baking and listen to music. Due to COVID-19, there will be no gathering at this time. A service will be held at the convenience of her daughter, Beverly Flint, and stepdaughter, Melissa Holt. Donations can be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 in Gloria’s memory. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
