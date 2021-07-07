Gloria (Chartier) Forrend TROY — Gloria May (Chartier) Forrend, 79, of Troy, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born on June 24, 1941, in Barre, Vermont. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Orrilla Chartier. Gloria graduated from Spaulding High School. Shortly after, she met and married Jon Richard David Forrend on Nov. 26, 1964. They then moved to Williamstown where they raised their three daughters, Hope, Star and Heidi. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, sewing and attending activities at The Meeting Place in Newport. She is survived by her daughters, Hope Judd and husband Robert, Star Nartowicz and husband Michael, and Heidi Morse and husband Norman. Along with six grandchildren and a step-grandson, Gloria was known as GG to her four great-grandchildren and two step-great-granddaughters. Gloria is also survived by her sisters, Bernice Dudley and Sandra Simpson, and brother, Richard Chartier. She was predeceased by her ex-husband, Jon Richard David, who passed away this past February; her sisters, Linda, Lorraine and Yvonne, and brothers, Antonine and Joseph. We want to thank the staff at Bel-Aire Center in Newport for taking care of her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.