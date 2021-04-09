Gloria Blum Gerdes ROXBURY — Gloria Blum Gerdes of Roxbury passed away on April 6, 2021, at Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing, following a brief illness. She was born on April 29, 1934, in Hackensack, New Jersey, to Gustav and Augusta Blum. She married Arthur Gerdes on May 9, 1953, in Paramus, New Jersey. They made their home in Park Ridge, New Jersey, until moving to Roxbury in 1970. She is survived by three sons, Neil Gerdes and his partner, Tamara Morgan, of East Randolph, Paul Gerdes and his partner, Bonnie St. John, of Braintree, Mark Gerdes and his wife, Donna Gerdes, of Roxbury; three granddaughters, Nicole Jaggard, Hannah Gerdes and Sabrina Mason; three grandsons, Joshua Gerdes, Eric Gerdes and Adam Gerdes, two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. She is also survived by one sister, Beatrice Boyce and her husband, George, of Maywood, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews. Gloria worked for over 20 years at Vermont Fish and Wildlife at the Roxbury facility. After retiring, she served as the Roxbury Town Clerk for 10 years. She was very active in her community serving as a justice of the peace for many years and was very happy to officiate at the weddings of her son, Neil, her son, Mark, and her granddaughter, Sabrina. She was a member of the Board of Civil Authority and the secretary of the Roxbury Cemetery. She belonged to the Roxbury Senior Center and Community Hall. She could always be counted on to work the bake sale on Green Up Day, sell tickets for the Fourth of July barbecue, and host trick-or-treaters at the Community Hall. Gloria loved working in her beautiful flower gardens, watching the birds, and walking in the field behind her house with her Golden Retrievers, Ginger, Annie, Charlie and Bella. She loved to see the flowers blooming in the spring, the sunsets in the summer, the ever-changing fall foliage, and celebrating Christmas Eve with her family gathered together at her home. She had many wonderful friends and neighbors, and she will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Roxbury Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the Roxbury Community Hall Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 61, Roxbury, VT 05669.
