ST. ALBANS — Gloria “Dine” Bancroft, 80, died Dec. 15, 2020, due to COVID-19, surrounded by the nurses from St. Albans Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. Born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Berlin, Vermont, she grew up in Plainfield, Vermont, where she attended school. Upon graduating high school, she worked for National Life from 1959-1964. She worked as a dispatcher for the State of Vermont and also went on narcotics investigations from 1964-1969. From 1969-1971, Gloria worked as a corrections officer, in charge of female prisoners and supervised female corrections officers. In 1971, she became a police officer for Burlington City and in 1973, she was promoted as the first female detective for the Burlington Police Department. In 1976, she moved to Florida to work as a private investigator. She also carried the torch by filing an equal pay for equal work suit against the City of Burlington in 1975 and won. Her career also includes Digital and a small business owner of a store/deli at Bean’s Corner for three years in South Burlington. In 1994, Gloria suffered a massive stroke that altered her life. She was an avid sports fan loving her New York Giants and Yankees. She loved sports and music (Elvis Presley), young people and people with a sense of humor like hers. She was well-known as a participant in the Burlington Women’s Softball League as an outstanding pitcher. Gloria impacted many people’s lives by the choices she made and the standards that she set; she was a supreme role model. The family and friends who adored Gloria are countless. Her saying in life was “Gotta keep on keepin’ on.” Gloria is survived by her daughter, Jessica Bancroft-Colby; her grandchildren, Kyla Kelley, Dustin Francis, Jonathan Francis and Shawn Francis; and great-grandchildren whom she adored. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Bancroft; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and -nephews who worshiped the ground she walked on. She was predeceased by her mother, Laura “Gertrude” Bancroft, father, Horace Bancroft; sister, Christine Hudsaon; brothers, Wayne Bancroft, Collin MacIver and Norman MacIver. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the American Cancer Society, an organization which Gloria supported. Gloria challenged residents at Cathedral Square that, if she raised $100 for the Cancer Society, she would shave her head. She was successful with raising the money and, indeed, did shave her head. Gifts can be sent to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, VT 05495. Please write “Relay for Life Chittenden” in the memo section of the check. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
