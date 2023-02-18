Glenn Gannon EAST MONTPELIER — Glenn Gannon 66, of East Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home on February 10, 2023. Glenn graduated from Norwich University in 1979, where he met his wife, Robin Bickford Gannon. They loved vacations on Cape Cod and watching the sunset together at the beach. They were married for 44 years. Glenn taught Physical Education at East Montpelier Elementary and Driver’s Education throughout VT. He was active in his community; teaching, coaching, refereeing, or just cheering from the sidelines. It filled his heart to watch his daughters, and grandsons play hockey. His love of sports came from his father. Spike. Besides family, Glenn’s passions were hunting and fishing. He instilled those traits in his family and a young man he mentored named Jake Storey. Glenn showed his love through cooking, just like his mother Margery Nelson Gannon. Every family gathering had food at the center. He always talked about wanting to turn his whole lawn into a garden. Glenn was a man of many words. He would engage in conversation with anyone. He was very proud of his family and loved to talk about them. Glenn is survived by his wife Robin, his daughters Jennifer Nance and Brooke Small, his in-laws Clarice and David Bickford, three brothers: Gary, Geoff, and David Gannon, his son-in-laws BT Nance and Justin Small, and his three grandchildren, Nathan Nance, Samuel Nance, and Sadie Small. Glenn’s family will be hosting a celebration of life this spring. The family sends its deepest gratitude to the firefighters and EMTs in East Montpelier for their quick response and valiant efforts. Memorial contributions can be made to Green Mountain Camp Conservation Endowment Fund. Glenn loved being a counselor at Buck Lake, and having his grandson attend. He would love for others to have the opportunity to learn to love and appreciate the outdoors as he did. Checks for scholarships can be made payable to GMCC, VT Fish and Wildlife Dept, 1 National Life Dr, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620-3702
