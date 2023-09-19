Glendon E. Randall Jr GROTON — Glendon Eugene Randall, Jr., a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the age of 80. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Littleton Regional Hospital. Glen was born in New Britain, CT, on December 26, 1942, to Glendon, Sr. and Shirley (Darling) Randall. He spent his formative years in the Peacham, Cabot and Marshfield areas, where he built a strong foundation for the remarkable life he led. Glen embarked on his career journey at IBM in Burlington, later moving on to Kilfassett, and subsequently working for Seagrest and Canteen Vending. In 1979, his experience in vending operations and entrepreneurial spirit inspired him to take the bold step of purchasing a U-Haul loaded with various vending machines in Ohio. This was the birth of North Country Vending, a venture he managed alongside his sons for an impressive 44 years. In his hay-day, not only was Glen a frequent dancer at the Hookerville Dance Hall, he also was known for his distinctive yodeling abilities. He was proud to tout the title of the “King of Puttering” with his constant projects and inventive “fixes”. However, it was his possession of a sharp wit, unmatched generosity, and an extraordinary lack of judgment that endeared him most to those given the distinct privilege of knowing him. Glen was a deeply spiritual man that held his God, country, and family above all else. On August 15, 1992, Glen married the love of his life, Virginia Rives, uniting their two families into one harmonious and loving family. In 1995, they settled in their dream home on Lake Groton. For the next 28 years, Glen and Ginny aka “Nanny and Poppy” created and cherished countless moments together with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. It was there that they showered their huge tribe of grandchildren with love, laughter, and many adventures. Glen had a deep appreciation for the men and women that protect and serve this great country. His unwavering patriotism was exemplified each Fourth of July when he hosted his annual 4th of July BBQ, complete with enviable private fireworks display over the lake. Everyone from around the lake couldn’t wait to pull up their boats to enjoy his red, white, and blue extravaganza. Glen is survived by his devoted children: Travis-Timothy Randall (Chris) of Sutton, VT, Todd Glen Randall (Stacey) of Waterford, VT, Lorrie Ann Biancardi Harde (Andy Biancardi) of Monroe, NH, Catherine LaBounty (Ray, Jr.) of St. Johnsbury, VT, and Troy Randall (Amber) of Wheelock, VT. Grandchildren: Bobby, Myles, John, Alex, Julian, Daniel, Kodiak, Ross (Victoria), Trevor (Mariah), Cody (Maddie), Kyle (Ivet), Kevin (Cathrine), Richard (Malarie), Kaeleigh, Jake (Stevi), Ross (Emma), Kelsea (Brandon), Dayna (Eddie), Curtis, Kolby. Great-grandchildren: Jayden, Jasper, Damion, Ellie, Glendon, Oliver, Kirk, Enzo, Ezra, Carter, Miles, Brody, Landon, Addison, Millie, Livee, Raven, Charlotte, and Maliyah. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Randall (Berta) of Barre, VT, brother-in-law Brian Hudson, nieces Allison, Julie, and Valerie, and his cherished dog, Maddie. Glen was preceded in death by his siblings Patricia Randall and Barbara Randall Hudson, as well as grandsons Kirk Biancardi and Ray LaBounty III, and nephews Jasen and Daniel. A visitation in Glen’s memory will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10 AM at United Community Church, 1325 Main St, St Johnsbury, VT (Formerly known as North Church). Following the service, a graveside committal ceremony for both Glen and Ginny will be held at Peacham Corner Cemetery, located on Academy Hill, approximately 1/4 mile west of the four corners in Peacham village. All are then invited to a reception at Lorrie’s home at 36 Main Street, Monroe, NH. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Glen’s name be made to an animal shelter of your choice, your local AA, or Littleton Regional Hospital, designated to palliative care. You can make online donations at https://littletonhealthcare.org/about-lrh/your-gift-matters/donate/ or by phone at 603.444.9304. Memories and condolences can be shared at caledonialifeservices.com
