Glen Dan Bailey EAST MONTPELIER — Glen Dan Bailey, 65, of East Montpelier passed away on June 15, 2020, after a short illness in Inverness, Florida. Born June 28, 1954, in Montpelier, he was the son of Eric David Bailey and Orilla P. Payette. He attended local schools and was in the first class graduating from U-32 High School. Dan loved deep sea fishing in Maine and discovering the wonders of the Everglades in his airboat. He also enjoyed watching sunsets on his pond in East Montpelier, listening to the birds while enjoying his pipe. He was a member of the Elks Club, Canadian Club and the Mutuo in Barre, Vermont. He worked at Lacillade Lumber and Safety Clean. Dan leaves six siblings, Ruth (Denis) Farnham, East Montpelier; Eva (Russell) Brown, Williamstown; Eric (Beverly) Bailey, Calais; Rena (Kenneth) Pearson, East Montpelier; Clay (Luanne) Bailey, Calais; Gary (Bonnie) Bailey, East Montpelier; and sister-in-law, Lisa Bailey, Berlin, Vermont. He also leaves his longtime companion, Candace Manson; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and close friend, Calvin Beauregard. Dan was predeceased by his parents and brother, Wayne Allen Bailey. There will be a private service at the family’s convenience. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
