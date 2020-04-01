Gladys Alida (Wheeler) Davis WEST BERLIN — Gladys Alida Wheeler Davis, 76, of Riverton, passed peacefully at her home on March 28, 2020, with family by her side. After a long courageous battle with cancer for the second time, she graciously joined family and friends who had journeyed before her. Born April 14, 1943, in Montpelier, to her loving parents, Leroy and Rose (Rowell) Wheeler; Gladys was the seventh of nine children. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1961, Gladys went on to further her education by taking computer classes at Norwich University. Continuing to learn as she went, her journey took her to employment at Capital City Press, before finally dedicating her 30+ career to the State of Vermont’s Department of Labor, where she retired in 2006. Gladys was blessed with four daughters, Cindy, Carole, Robin and Candy, and a long-time friend, beloved fiancé, Richard P. Clifford. Their companionship included the added joy and friendships of his children, William and Catherine, and their families. Gladys felt her greatest achievement in life was the love of her family and friends. She celebrated life each day by giving, enjoying and being with those she cared so deeply for, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and true friends. She also enjoyed learning, gardening, crocheting, reading, traveling, camping, flea markets, auctions, fishing and fixing things. Her independence, dedication, selflessness and perseverance were undeniable. Gladys is predeceased by her parents, Leroy and Rose Wheeler; and four siblings, Leroy (Lee) Wheeler, Roxanne Maxfield, Sylvia Croteau and Frederick Wheeler; and by her fiancé Richard Clifford; and his daughter, Catherine. The four surviving siblings are Kenneth Wheeler, Rose Wheeler, Susan Sears and Linda Matheson; along with many nieces and nephews. Also survived by her daughters and their families, Cindy and Donald Spaulding; Carole and Steven Fowle; Robin and her companion, Steve Baker; and Candy Chevalier. Beloved grandchildren are Nathan, Serena, Adam, Blake, Mallory, Michael, Abigail, Caitlin and Lily; and adored great granddaughters Madison, Ava and Alexa. Also survived by her fiancé’s son, William Clifford and the extended grand and great-grandchildren. With great sorrow and regret, due to the COVID19 pandemic, we will not be holding memorial services at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will occur later. Please share your address with Carole Fowler at 231 Greenwood Lake Road, Woodbury, VT 05681 for notification. To continue Gladys’ devotion to others, consider a memorial donation to the charity of your choice, or as she would say "Pay it forward with an act of kindness."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.