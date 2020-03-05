Girard Joseph Boutin NASHUA, N.H. — Girard Joseph Boutin, 82, of Nashua passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Girard, fondly known as “Jerry,” was born Aug. 23, 1937, in Berlin, Vermont, to Louis and Marie Jeanne Therrien Boutin. At the age of 17, he joined the United States Air Force where he served from 1954–1958, followed by seven years in the Air Force Reserves. He later worked as a chef at the Green Ridge Turkey Farm for several years and retired from Anheuser Busch in Merrimack, New Hampshire. He married Bonnie Sue Bell on Sept. 3, 1966. They were married for 50 years. Jerry and Bonnie were known for dancing at parties and singing at family functions. They loved having a good time and he loved Bonnie very much. He loved fishing and karaoke in his later years. Girard was predeceased by Bonnie and is survived by his children, Kurt and Brenda Boutin (of Nashua), Kris and Tracey Boutin (of Mont Vernon) and Kim and Phil Chandonnet (of Manchester). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Girard is also survived by his brother, Robert Boutin (Barre, Vermont); sisters, Jeannette Rouleau (Barre, Vermont) and Theresa and John Bergeron (Jericho, Vermont); along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a family gathering in celebration of his life in Barre, Vermont, on Sunday, March 8.
