Gino O. Tosi BARRE TOWN — Gino Ortiz Tosi, 76, a longtime resident of Birchwood Park, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Berlin Meadows (formerly Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center) in Berlin. Born July 13, 1944, in Barre City, he was the son of Henry Camilo and Anita Claudia (Ortiz) Tosi. He attended local Barre elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On Dec. 5, 1964, he married Sandra Gauthier at St. Monica Catholic Church. They made their home in Barre. Gino was a monumental draftsman for many different companies before starting his own company, The G. Tosi Co., which he ran for 50 years. His memberships included The Mutuo, Barre Lodge of Elks #1535 and the Canadian Club of Barre. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his gardens and tending his lawn. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren attending their sports events and school plays. Gino was loved by all, known for his charm, sense of humor, honesty and willingness to help anyone in need. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him, especially by his family who worshipped him. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Tosi; his son, Gino Tosi and his wife, Jennifer, his daughter, Lauren Titus and her husband, Michael, and his son, Jay Tosi, and his wife, Alicia, all of Barre; his grandchildren, Alex Tosi and his wife, Chambree, and Olivia Tosi, Christian Titus, and Adam and Jillian Tosi; his sister, Claudia McKenzie and her husband, Steven, and their children, Nick McKenzie and his wife, Karlie, and Nealee Thibault and her husband, Tom; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. A private service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Resident Activity Fund, Berlin Meadows, 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
