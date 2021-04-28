Gino O. Tosi BARRE TOWN — Gino Ortiz Tosi, 76, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Berlin Meadows in Berlin. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 12:51 am
