Gilbert Blake Jr. CLAREMONT— Gilbert Blake Jr., 61, passed away at his home on July 1, 2021, from heart failure or natural causes. He was born in Springfield, Vermont, on Oct. 13, 1959, the son of the late First Sgt. Gilbert Blake and Nancy Blake. He grew up in Charlestown, New Hampshire. He graduated from Fall Mountain High School in 1978. He loved motorcycle rides and family. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Blake; his sister, Maryln Fischer and her husband, Bob; nephew, Steven Bennett; two sons, Corey and Dillon and their families, grandchildren; great-nieces and -nephews; his uncles, Jerry Blake and his wife, Gaylie, and Raymond LaRose and his wife, Ida; aunt, Teresa Shelden; and many, many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Charlestown, New Hampshire. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery. Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes Inc., 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
