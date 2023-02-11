Gertrude Mae Prevost MONTPELIER — Gertrude Mae Prevost, 94, passed away on February 9, 2023 at her home in Montpelier with her family at her side. She was born in Berlin on November 18, 1928, the daughter of Wilfred and Donelda (Millette) Sweeney. She attended Berlin Graded School and graduated from St. Micheal’s High School in 1946. On July 2, 1946 she married Wayne Prevost at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Montpelier. Gertrude worked her career for the State of Vermont, retiring after 23 years of service. She was an avid Red Sox fan and rarely missed watching a game. She is survived by her children; Donna Collette and husband John of Punta Gorda, FL, Pamela Davis of Montpelier, Diane Belchamber and husband Tom of Jefferson, GA, Debra Wilder of Berlin, Stephanie Fuller of Barre Town, Wayne Prevost, Jr of Montpelier, Michael Prevost of Montpelier, Paul Prevost of Montpelier, Thomas Prevost and wife Jessica of Springvale, ME, and Joseph Prevost and his wife Liz of Berlin; 20 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren and her sister, Edith Fordham of Orange; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Grace Ann; son, Peter Prevost; grandchildren, Noah Prevost and Brooke Prevost, Michele Tremblay; siblings, Edward Sweeney, Lois Fordham, Theresa Wagner, Jane Lemieux, and Alene Casey. A funeral service will be held privately. Her remains will be interred with her husband at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to express their heart felt thank you to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for the kind and compassion care given to Gertrude. For Memorial contributions please consider giving to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
