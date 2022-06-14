Gertrude Bapp Murphy MORETOWN — Services for Gertrude “Trudy” Bapp Murphy, who died Dec. 21, 2021, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Moretown Methodist Church, 962 Main St., followed by inurnment in Mountain View Cemetery, and then a reception at Mary Murphy Blake's home, 928 Freeman Hill Road, all in Moretown. Arrangements are by Perkins-Parker Funeral Home of Waterbury.
