Gertrude Bapp Murphy MORETOWN — Trudy was born on the 121st day of 1921 and passed on the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. Gertrude "Trudy" Bapp Murphy passed on Dec. 21, 2021. Born on May 1, 1921, in Underhill, Vermont, to Fred and Hattie (Brown) Bapp, the last-born of 16 children, 12 who lived to become adults. She was educated in Underhill schools, then graduated from Burlington Business School. She met Clifford "Skip" Murphy in Burlington and had their first date on New Year’s Eve, 1939. It was love at first sight and they were married on Oct. 1, 1940. In 1943, son Michael joined the family and they moved to Moretown. Daughter Mary and son James came along. She worked hard with her husband on the farm in Moretown, they raised their family and welcomed many others into their midst. Friends, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews galore would come and spend time at the farm and made wonderful memories that have been treasured over the years. With a strong work ethic, Trudy worked in Moretown for Ward Lumber Co., then in Ward’s General Store. She then became a clerk in the Moretown Post Office and eventually became the postmaster of that office in Moretown. She was immensely proud to serve her community. In younger years, she was an active member of the Moretown Methodist Church, the PTA and other community groups. She will be remembered for her keen ability to remember dates, times and events. Her beloved husband, Skip, died in 1995 and her faith was sorely tested when son Michael died in 2002, but her profound belief in the Lord gave her the strength to continue on. She lived with her daughter and husband until 2014 when requiring more care than could be delivered at home. She became a resident of Mayo Residential in Northfield where she enjoyed her time and made new friends. She enjoyed her 100th birthday celebration at Mayo, despite COVID restrictions regarding family visitors. She enjoyed going over all the cards and well wishes she received for that centennial achievement. She leaves behind her daughter, Mary and son-in-law Edward Blake, of Moretown; her son, James and his wife, Candy, of Hooksett, New Hampshire; her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Murphy, of Northfield; grandchildren, George Murphy (Beth), Sean Murphy (Lori), Heidi Higgins Cutler (David), Mark Blake, Jacob Murphy and Kathleen Murphy; “special” grandchildren, Diane Albano and Dick Thompson, Mark’s daughter, Teresa Martin (Norm) and their children, Alexis and Norm; great-grandchildren, Heather Lessor (Riley), Nathan Cutler, Matthew Cutler, Nicole Cutler, Michael Sean Murphy, Brian Murphy, Tara Murphy and Isabella Aguilar-Vargas; one sister-in-law, Ruth Bapp; many nieces and nephews; and incredibly special great-great-grandsons, Ryder and Maverick Lessor. She was so proud to hold and love those fifth-generation babies! She was predeceased by her parents and siblings; husband Clifford "Skip;" her son, Michael; and grandson, Johnathan Murphy. Mom found the heavenly gate and ended her journey here on earth, the evening of the Winter Solstice after living her life to the fullest and a remarkable 100 years. She now joins those who have gone before, but her love and spirit will remain forever in our hearts. And the Lord said, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Services will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Mayo Continuing Care, 71 Richardson St., Northfield, VT 05663; or Moretown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 516, Moretown, VT 05660; or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.