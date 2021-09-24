Gerard R. Roberts BARRE — Gerard R. Roberts, 72, of Ladd Street, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Born June 23, 1949, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, he was the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Reynolds) Roberts. He attended local schools and he moved to Vermont in 1993. Gerard was employed in the Maintenance Department at the Vermont State Hospital until his retirement in 2009. On March 17, 2009, he married Carol Ann Christie in Waterbury. They made their home in Moretown. In his spare time, Gerard enjoyed working on mechanical equipment and in particular, computers. Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann Christie-Roberts; his children, Kimberly Arruda, Gerard Roberts Jr. and Michael Roberts; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his sister, Linda Medina; his stepchildren, Ronald Christie and Peggy Lord; as well as four step-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Edward, Raymond and Marie Roberts. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.