Gerard Otis BARRE — Gerard Otis, 88, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Barre Gardens. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: October 21, 2020 @ 12:46 am
