Gerard M. Jacques MONTPELIER — Gerard Merrill Jacques passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Contact the family (Doris, Thomas, Jackson or Morgan) for more information or visit awrfh.com where service information will be updated and you may read his full notice.
