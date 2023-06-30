Gerard E. Perreault BARRE — Gerard Edmond Perreault, 93, of Barre, Vermont passed away after a short illness on June 26, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Lambton, Quebec, Canada to Elzear and Rose (Picard) Perreault. He immigrated to the United States in 1959 with his wife and 4 children. Formally a farmer and lumberjack in Canada, he worked for many years in the Granite Industry. He retired years ago. He was a lifetime member of the Canadian Club. He enjoyed working around the house and helping his family with little projects. He is survived by his daughters and their families. Sylvia (Michael) Davis, Lynn (David) Guy, Diane Perreault, and Nicole Perreault. His grandchildren, Justin Davis, Andrea (John) Rielly, Christopher Guy, Christopher (Angela) Schubring, Katie (Benjamin) Kidder, and great-grandchildren William Brusa, Beckett and Sailor Rielly, Bodhi Kidder. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Madeleine R. (Arguin) Perreault, and granddaughter Jennifer (Guy) Brusa. He is also predeceased by his parents, brothers Doris Lussier, Jean Marc, Andre, and Fernand. Sisters Therese Lussier, Claire Lapointe. He also leaves behind his sisters Rita Blais, Helene Couture, Francois Duguay, and brothers Clement, Jacques and Father Luc. and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Monica Church, Central VT Home Health, the Humane Society of Barre, or a charity of your choice. There will be no calling hours.
