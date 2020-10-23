Gerard A. Otis Sr. BARRE — Gerard A. “Jerry” Otis Sr., 88, a longtime Barre resident, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Barre Gardens. Born on Sept. 15, 1932, in Websterville, he was the son of Lucien and Alice (Raboin) Otis. He attended the Holy Ghost School in Graniteville for his education. Following his schooling, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with distinction during the Korean War. He was eventually honorably discharged at the end of the conflict and returned home. On Aug. 31, 1957, Jerry married the love of his life, Jacqueline Jalbert, in St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. The two made their home in East Barre for a few years, before moving to Barre for the rest of their lives. They created a loving home where they raised their six wonderful children. Jerry was a hard-working man. He was a stone cutter for 47 years. He started working at Cook, Watkins and Patch in July of 1955 and was there until they closed in March of 1984, when he joined the staff at Pepin Granite Co. until his retirement in May of 1995. He was a longtime member of St. Monica Catholic Church, as well as the American Legion Post #10 and the Canadian Club. In his spare time, Jerry loved watching baseball - especially his beloved New York Yankees - playing cribbage, going camping with his family, attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his two daughters, Diane Kohls and husband Michael, and Linda Couture and husband Marc; his three sons, Marcel Otis and wife Linda, David Otis and wife Diane, and Gerard Otis and wife Chantel; his grandchildren, Malinda, Sarah, Raeline, Lisa, Marissa, Carlos, Corey, Caitlyn, Colleen, Meah, Mya, Richard, Dalton, Dylan, Demitri, Yvonne, Stella, Grant and Mason; 16 great-grandchildren; his brother, Fernand Otis and wife Dorothy; and three sisters-in-law, Pauline Otis, Bonnie Jalbert and Antoinette Otis. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jacqueline; his son, Donald Otis; his granddaughter, April Otis; his great-grandson, Hunter; and his siblings, Bernadette, Suzanne, Eugene, Robert, Rachel and Roger. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Jerry’s life will be held in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Websterville at a time to be announced in the spring. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Jerry’s family would like to give special thanks to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and the Barre City Ambulance Service for the exceptional and loving care that they provided. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
