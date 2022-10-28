Geraldine Gilman EAST CALAIS — Geraldine E. Gilman, 89, passed away at home, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on March 27, 1933, in Marshfield, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Bessie (Dunn) Bassett. Geraldine attended both elementary school and High School in Marshfield. She was a dedicated student and athlete with a passion for math and history. She demonstrated an unwavering work ethic early in life, working as a live-in nanny for a local family, and assisting on her family’s dairy farm, while attending school. On June 26, 1951, she married Arnold O. Gilman. They traveled the world together during his military service, living in Spain, France, and on the West Coast of the United States; before returning to Vermont in the fall of 1969 to settle permanently at the Gilman family homestead in East Calais. Geraldine worked in various administrative positions with the Federal Government during their years overseas. Upon returning to Vermont, she was employed with Vermont State Government in the Purchasing Department. She retired after 24-years of service. Geraldine loved snowmobiling and was a lifetime member of the Mountain Tamers Snowmobile club where she acted as both the President and Secretary. She would dutifully type and mail the detailed club newsletters and often chaired fundraisers and club events. She also enjoyed traveling; she and her husband made it to all 50-states together. In her later years, she was an active member of the Board and passionate worshiper at the Calais Woodbury United Church located in South Woodbury. She was known for being a “spit-fire,” for her generous heart, and for keeping a spotless home. Geraldine was a doting grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished time with her family. Survivors include her son Dale and daughter-in-law Darlene Gilman of Danville; her son-in-law Paul Lamberti of Barre; her granddaughter Amanda Gilman-Bogie of Berlin; grandson Kyle Lamberti of Barre; granddaughter Kayla Fuentes of Orange; grandson Jeremy Gilman of Berlin; granddaughter Carrie Lamberti of Barre; granddaughter Jersey Gilman of Hardwick; her great grandsons Landon Lamberti, Wyatt Bogie, Maxwell Bogie, and Sawyer Bogie; as well as many nieces and nephews. Geraldine was predeceased by her husband Arnold; her daughter Sheryl Lamberti; her parents; her brothers Calvin and Raymond Bassett; and her sisters Carolyn and Greta Sayers. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the Canadian Club, 414 E. Montpelier Rd, in Barre. There will be no calling hours. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
