Gerald S. Witherspoon SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Gerald Stuart (aka “Jerry”) Witherspoon, Esq., born in 1934, died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1, 2022, at his home in San Francisco, California. He was 88 and was predeceased by his partner of 47 years, Richard Joseph Boyle, on May 3, 2021. He will be interred next to Richard in the Columbarium at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on 1111 Farrell St., San Francisco, in a private service. Jerry lived an extraordinary and purposeful life, filled with kindness to others. He was adamant, “you can’t leave folks where Jesus flung ‘em!” extending himself time and again to help anyone in distress. Selfless to a fault, he often needed rescuing himself. During the height of the AIDS crisis, when half his law practice was pro bono (attending to victims’ dying wishes), he nearly perished from the stress. Thankfully, he lived to tell the story, though he continued to suffer from workaholism and periodic burnouts for the rest of his career. Progressivism was the through line of Jerry’s life, first instilled at Haverford College, a Quaker institution dedicated to improving the world, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. A Fulbright scholarship to the Sorbonne in Paris followed, broadening his horizons and fostering an enduring love of travel. The Chicago Law School leant legal credentials to his already considerable intellect. The unusual mix of insider bona fides with an aggrieved outsider mentality (per his sexual orientation, not yet socially accepted in his generation) lent special force to Jerry’s lifelong quest for justice. A chance friendship with political activists in Vermont (while he was clerking for New York Superior Court Judge Sterry Waterman in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, of all places) led to an appointment to Democratic Gov. Phil Hoff’s administration. Jerry served as Vermont's youngest ever tax commissioner at the tender age of 31. He soon fell in with all manner of poets, artists, professors and writers who railed against the establishment, fought for civil rights, challenged societal roles, and raised their children to think for themselves in a primary school they built together on Maple Hill. After his stint in government, several educational posts followed: president of Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont; visiting professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire; legal advisor to the Universidad de Boricua in New York and Washington, D.C.; a teaching position at Hastings School of Law in San Francisco; then finally, a tenure-track faculty position at Boalt Hall, the law school of the University of California at Berkeley. Jerry finished out his working life in private practice, at a firm he co-founded with his former student, Lawrence Siracusa. When he moved to San Francisco, Jerry recreated another commune of sorts in the monk-like quarters above The Church of the Advent on Fell Street. That’s where he met Richard, then-parish secretary. It’s also where he gave full rein to his culinary passions, urging various roommates to put something new on the table each night, turning them loose on his international cookbook collection and underwriting the cost of expensive ingredients. Fine food and stimulating conversations were that community’s glue. In retirement, Jerry rediscovered his love for the rest of the arts: literature, photography, sculpture, paintings, music, dance, theater and films. He got active, taking energetic walks across the city, swimming at the YMCA, hosting dinner parties and meeting friends for lunch. And he indulged his lifelong travel lust, taking to skies in earnest. He and Richard eventually settled on every September in Paris as their favorite journey until Richard became too frail to manage the trip. The penultimate year of Jerry’s life was devoted to caring for Richard, allowing others to help only near the very end. Though intensely private and more than a little opinionated, Jerry still managed to form deep and lasting bonds. Lifelong friends and newer acquaintances speak of him with great affection, especially his numerous “mentees.” Jerry was a fount of knowledge and advice, offering help at a moment’s notice and venturing so far as to redesign your entire life if you let him. When he wasn’t proselytizing or bemoaning the latest ignominy in the news, it was a joy to be in his company: his curiosity was vast and all-embracing, his taste was impeccable, he sparkled with wit, and roared with laughter. The rest of his impromptu sermons registered, of course, but weren’t quite as much fun. Jerry is survived by his first spouse, Marjorie Witherspoon; his four children and their families, Catherine Witherspoon (m. Robert “Tad” Bell), Christine Witherspoon (m. Korku Dadzie, mother of Kokwe Bo Dadzie), Joel Witherspoon (father of Brian Witherspoon) and Jeremy Witherspoon (father of Rachel and Halle Witherspoon, grandfather of Max Ferris Witherspoon-Daniel); and by his nieces, Leah Droof and Rachel Witherspoon. In remembrance of Jerry, do something good for the world or help the next needy person you come across. Then do it again. And again. “What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for the world and others is and remains immortal.” (Albert Pine)
