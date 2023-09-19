Gerald W. Rouelle BARRE — Gerald Wayne Rouelle, a beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away on September 14, 2023, at the age of 85. Born on January 4, 1938, in Montpelier, VT, Gerald was a man of unwavering dedication, kindness, and wit. Gerald attended Montpelier High School and later enlisted into the United States Navy serving from 1955-1957. He later served the Army National Guard. On April 10, 1965, he married Margaret Fogg. Over the years, Gerald has grown to think of his wife's family as his own. He had a special relationship with them. Gerald, known to many as Jerry, led a fulfilling life as a telephone repairman, spanning several decades in the communications industry. His expertise and commitment to his craft were renowned throughout the community including the Telephone Company Pioneer organization. For many years Jerry taught figure skating in Montpelier. He enjoyed fly fishing, and duck hunting, and was a member of Ducks Unlimited. Jerry loved to read, travel, camp, woodworking, and Bridge. He belonged to the Washington County Philatelic Society and several bridge clubs in the area. He was a boy scout leader in Montpelier and was honored to receive the Order of the Arrow. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Jerry cherished his role as a loving husband and father. He leaves behind his devoted spouse, Margaret Rouelle, with whom he shared countless happy moments and cherished memories. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support. Jerry's love extended to his children, Lisa Rouelle of Portland, ME, Stephen Rouelle and his wife, Kristine Dahlquist of Kawaihae, HI, and Eric Rouelle and wife Loryn of Hilo, HI, who will forever remember him as a pillar of strength and guidance. He was a role model, teaching them the importance of hard work, perseverance, and the value of family bonds. Jerry's legacy will continue to live on through his children and the values he instilled in them. In addition to his immediate family, Jerry is survived by his brother, Robert Rouelle and his wife Beverly of Logan, UT. A sister-in-law, Patricia Rouelle, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. And last but not least his miniature Schnauzer, Sophia. He was predeceased by his siblings; Beverly Cooney and James Rouelle. Jerry counted many of his friends as family. His warm smile, quick wit, and unmistakable sense of humor will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He had a unique ability to bring laughter and joy to every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of those he encountered. There will be no calling hours. A private funeral mass at St. Augustine’s church will be held at the convenience of the family. Jerry's departure from this world leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary man, let us also be grateful for the time we had with him and the memories we shared. Rest in peace, Jerry. Your gentle soul and loving spirit will be eternally missed. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
