Gerald N. Stauff Sr. WEST BERLIN — Gerald Normand Stauff Sr., 76, of Bangor, Maine, formerly of West Berlin, Vermont, most recently of Graham School Senior Housing, died on Dec. 2, 2021, at the Eastern Maine Medical Center. He was born on June 14, 1945, in Rhode Island, the son of Joseph and Alice Stauff. He attended various public schools in Rhode Island. Upon graduation, Gerald enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1965. Gerald worked for several places in central Vermont, including Montpelier’s street department and Hutch Concrete. Most recently, he retired from Sam’s Club in Maine. He held interests in Native American culture and would often attend Pow Wows throughout New England. He was a longtime sponsor for Alcoholics Anonymous. Recently, he celebrated 25 years sobriety. Survivors include his son, Gerald Stauff Jr., of West Berlin; his granddaughter, Victoria Stauff, of Berlin; two great-granddaughters, Maycee and Gracelyn; sister, Donna Green, of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Spc. Gerald Stauff III, and two brothers. Services will be held privately with interment in the Berlin Corners Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
