Gerald L. 'Gary' Dunham EAST CALAIS — Gerald Lawrence 'Gary' Dunham, 69, of East Calais, died, in Barre, on Friday March 20, 2020, in the comfort of his niece’s home, with family at his side. He was born Aug. 7, 1950, in Barre City Hospital, the son of the late Ralph and Cecile (Trombley) Dunham. He attended Orange public schools. On July 3, 1971, he married Averill Shirley Luce in East Calais. Together they raised two sons. He was employed in the custodial department at Cabot Creamery for several years, night custodial manager at Wal-Mart in Berlin and custodian at Norwich University in Northfield. He retired in 2011. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, music, playing the guitar, singing and watching old western movies. Survivors include a son, Gary A. Dunham of East Calais; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers: Roland Dunham of Granby and Paul Dunham of Graniteville; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his wife, Averill; a son, David Dunham and a sister, Martha. To honor his request, spring graveside services will be private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT, 05661. Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.