Gerald R. Falzarano SAFFORD, AZ — Gerald Richard Falzarano was born March 26, 1962 in Barre, VT and passed away Sept. 13, 2022 at the Gilbert Mercy Hospital in Gilbert, AZ. He was 60 years old. Jerry was born to Richard Falzarano and Joanne (Davis-Falzarano) Baravella. Then came along his sister's Mindy and Chrissy. He grew up in Northfield, VT where he went to school, grade school thru high school. He played basketball while he was in high school. He, his sisters, cousins and friends loved playing in the covered bridge and creek. Jerry served a short time in the service and then he moved to Fairbanks, AK and worked in all aspects of the automotive industry. He worked in Fairbanks for 30 years. He also was in car sales in New Hampshire and Arizona. He enjoyed cars, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping and building a cabin with his son. Jerry loved his family and friends dearly. He was a proud father and grandfather. Jerry is survived by his wife Sonja, his mother and dad, Steve and Joanne Baravella, his son Jeremy Falzarano, his stepdaughter Jennifer (Rob) Loudermilk, stepson Todd (Amy) Micetich and stepdaughter Morgan Micetich. Grandkids Allysa and Gavin Falzarano, Erin and Brody Loudermilk, and Riley and Tyler Micetich. He is also survived by his sisters Mindy (Toby) Falzarano and Chris Tarmay. He is predeceased by his father Richard Falzarano. In leu of flowers, you can donate to the American Diabetes Foundation. A celebration of life will be held in Northfield, VT at the American Legion on Oct. 29, 2022 from 12:00 to 3:00 PM.
