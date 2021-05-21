Gerald E. Hall Sr. CASTLETON — The graveside service for Gerald Edward Hall Sr., 84, who died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, with the Rev. Robert Noble officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, https://alz.org/; or Our House Activities Fund, 196 Mussey St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
